Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nate Diaz has congratulated Brandon Moreno after he defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The Mexican choked out the former UFC flyweight champion to capture the 125-pound title in stunning fashion.

It was a truly remarkable victory for 'The Assassin Baby', who was seeded last on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, and was cut from the UFC in late 2018.

Diaz, who also fought on the same card against Leon Edwards, could not contain his delight as he congratulated Moreno on his huge upset over Figueiredo. Moreno cashed as a +185 underdog at UFC 263.

"I was watching it at an angle, I had people in front of me and stuff, but I'm proud of the little dude," Diaz said at the UFC post-fight press conference.

"That guy's a 'G', their last fight was one of the best I've ever seen at that weight, so congratulations to him."

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Figueiredo was understandably frustrated by the shock defeat and the former champion described it as a bad day in the office as his bid to become the seventh UFC fighter to win titles in multiple weight classes hit a setback.

“I left the hotel feeling very bad. I knew it wasn’t my day, but I gave it into God’s hands, and going to the octagon I said, ‘Lord, yours will be done.’ I got in there, I didn’t really fight like I [can].

“I really want to immediately ask for a rematch with Dana and I hope to be [obliged] because I won the first fight and even so they took a point from me and they decided to draw to give the second fight.

"And now I want the trilogy. He got my belt, the first one I won and we’re going to fight this third fight now to take the fight off.

“He’s to be congratulated. It was his night. He certainly trained very well for this fight and today was not my day. But I want the trilogy, I want this fight to happen.

"Now I just want to go back home and train again just right, to really show who I am, the real owner of the belt. I only want four months, that’s when I’m going to stabilize.

"My gym is changing, all this is a process that kind of messed up my training, but now I want to go back, get everything right and be able to win the belt again.”

Moreno earlier revealed that it was an "emotional day" for him as he had poured his heart and soul into his training camp.

"This is a real dream come true. I can’t believe it," he told MMA Junkie after the fight. "This moment is so special.

"I’m always trying to make jokes and play with everybody but today was an emotional day for me, you know? I started to cry because I feel it in the bottom of my heart.

“I worked so hard for that f------ belt. I have 10 years as a professional, 15 years doing this sport, and this moment is so special – and not just for me, all the people around me who support me on this journey.

“This training camp took three years off my life, but I don’t care. I have the belt right now and that is the most important thing. I don’t have enough words to explain how I feel today.”

Diaz, who dropped a unanimous decision loss to Edwards, could face Jorge Masvidal next in a rematch for the 'BMF' belt in September.

Read more: Nate Diaz future: UFC star wants quick turnaround after Leon Edwards loss

News Now - Sport News