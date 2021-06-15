Manny Pacquiao has impressed fans during his training sessions ahead of the highly-anticipated title fight against Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr, which is scheduled to take place on August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao, now 42 years young, is showing no signs of letting up or slowing down and actually seems to look as deadly as ever.

New training footage, which can be seen further down this article, has emerged of the boxing legend in the gym, and it's safe to say he doesn't look a day over 30!

Working the pads with venom and power, but also skipping with quick feet and agility, shows that he should not be taken for granted despite his advancing years.

Spence Jr, meanwhile, boasts a record of (27-0, 21 KOs) and might be thinking Pacquiao is an easy win; however, if Pacquiao’s training footage is anything to go by, he really needs to think again.

At 42, the Filipino is unmatched with speed, agility and genuinely looks like a fighter 10 years younger.

Spence is seriously going to need a re-think if he stands a chance of competing against a tenacious Pacquiao; a slow, plodding victory such as the fight against Danny Garcia last December will absolutely not be the strategy to keep the veteran Filipino at bay.

The last time Spence’s footwork and agility was tested was against Leonard Bundu back in 2016; as history can reveal, speed and footwork are not something Spence Jr has in abundance and a fighter like Pacquiao will look to take advantage of that for sure.

Spence Jr will look to hold up Pacquiao on the outside, using his jab, much like the way he handled himself against Mikey Garcia back in 2019; that simply won’t do, though, not against Pacquiao, with his side-to-side movements and unmatched speed.

This could well turn into a mismatch, if Pacquiao decides to turn it on, attacking with combinations and quick-fire movements, this fight could be over quicker than initially anticipated.

Not writing Spence Jr off by any means here, but Pacquiao is a different breed. Spence Jr may simply not have the tools to cope.

