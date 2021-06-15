Governing body hands AnEsonGib victory following YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AnEsonGib has been handed victory by a governing body after his fight with Tayler Holder at the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event was ruled as a controversial draw.

The YouTuber, who has 2.27 million subscribers, was unable to convince the ringside judges on the night that he had won the fight, despite an up raw on social media believing that his hand should have been raised at the end of the bout.

KSI, who some say was one of the ones who started the influencer boxing appetite, was stunned by the decision on the night by the officials and leapt to Gib's defence.

The Mirror revealed that International Sport Karate Association (ISKA), the governing body for the event, had no intention of deciding on a winner if a fight went the full distance of five rounds.

While this is a pretty shocking revelation, their defence was to ensure that both Gib and Holder were safe and they left the ring in one piece - leading to the iconic ring announcer describing the decision as "impossible."

That being said, it now appears that they have had a change of heart after confirmation was made on social media regarding the result of the fight.

AnEsonGib awarded the win

ISKA decided to U-turn their initial safety stance and opted to give Gib the victory after all, in what many believe should have been the result initially.

Posting from his official Twitter account, Gib did not hide his relief and jubilation with the decision that the governing body made.

Tom Sconzo, the ISKA Director, released the following statement on behalf of the organisation:

"After reviewing the result for Holder vs Gib fight with scored 49-46, 49-46 & 50-46, Eson Gib won by a unanimous decision. I have no excuse for it being called a majority draw other than plain simple human error.

"I am embarrassed by this mistake, not catching it, and correcting it ringside. I sincerely apologise to both fighters especially Mr Gib who fought an amazing fight and deserved the recognition for his win."

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News