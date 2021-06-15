Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Current holder of the WBC heavyweight championship belt Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder on July 24 live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite the fight being over a month away, a press conference is due to be held later on today where the two fighters will come face-to-face for the first time since their rematch back in February of 2020.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook and will be held at the Novo by Microsoft in LA.

Fans of British boxing will be no stranger to the news that we will have to wait a little longer in the hope of a unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Fury; plans for such a fight could well be in tatters if Wilder is to cause an upset against Fury in their legally-binding trilogy fight.

With the first fight ending in a draw back in 2018, it was clear fans wanted to see the rematch, having been witness to Fury seemingly rising from the dead after the whole world thought he was knocked out, as well as to all of the controversy and debate that followed thanks to comments made by Wilder.

The second fight was one for the ages, the six-foot, nine inch ‘Gypsy King’ took the American to the limit, in the seventh round in particular, beating him black and blue and securing the victory.

Now, their trilogy event is just over one month away and all the trash-talking and build-up begins.

It is uncertain as to what a Wilder win would mean for the sport, with fans of British and heavyweight boxing all seemingly wanting the same thing – for Fury to take on AJ, both with all the belts on the line and the score to be settled once and for all.

However, that would be an impossibility should Wilder take back the WBC title.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location Stats And More

The event today will be streaming live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages for Top Rank, PBC on FOX and Premier Boxing Champions. The presser will also be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App (no subscription required) as well as the Fox Sports App and FoxSport.com.

The event will take place tonight at 1:00 pm. PT, which is 9pm UK time.

News Now - Sport News