Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has blamed Bob Arum for the collapse of AJ's fight with Tyson Fury in August.

Conceding that the biggest fight in British boxing history was officially dead in the water, Matchroom chief Hearn was in a fiery mood ahead of the official launch of Fight Camp 2021 as he launched a scathing attack on his fellow boxing promoter.

Joshua, 31, is slated to fight Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September as Fury, 32, was ordered by an arbitration judge to face Deontay Wilder for a third time this summer.

While admitting that the superfight is no longer feasible at this precise moment in time, Hearn claimed people had fed him a pack of lies.

"This is a guy, he is unquestionably the greediest man I have ever met in my life, Bob Arum," Hearn said to iFL TV.

"But it's all very strange, just to put it into perspective; we asked for a deal from Saudi [Arabia], with the approval of all the parties of what they wanted.

"Are you happy to accept this number? 'Yes, go and ask them for that Eddie'. I went and asked them for that, they said yes."

Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, Fury's co-promoter, on Monday described Hearn as "greedy" and said he "screwed everything up."

Yet in comments that may raise a few eyebrows stateside, Hearn insists that couldn't be further from the truth, saying: "There was no going back for more money or give them TV, it was all agreed between the parties.

"He is talking absolute s---.

"In fact, he needs to go. What was it Naz said? You just need to go, just finish, just finish."

Fury is also represented by Frank Warren, the Hall of Fame promoter who also owns Queensbury Promotions. Warren said in a recent interview with The Sun that he had fought hard to rescue the deal after Hearn "caused a lot of confusion."

“At the start of the year, all parties involved in the fight - fighters, promoters, managers - all signed a contract as to how the negotiations would take place.

“In that agreement there was a clause that made it very clear there was an arbitration situation going on as far as Tyson is concerned - so everyone was aware of it and that we were awaiting the outcome of that.

“There was another clause in there regarding confidentiality and that we would make announcements together, so that we would all be on the same page.

“Within a very short space of time, Eddie Hearn breached that agreement by making announcements.

"Every week there was something, announcements about announcements, the fight is done and so forth.

"That was totally untrue. The fight wasn't done, it wasn't signed and every time I did an interview I just said the truth.

“All these announcements, that were being made on a regular basis by Hearn, I don't think helped and caused a lot of confusion.”

