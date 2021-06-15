Tottenham transfer gossip: Spurs linked with Fabio Paratici favourite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Tottenham are eyeing Domenico Berardi and newly appointed managing director Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of the Sassuolo forward.

What's the latest transfer news involving Berardi?

Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Tottenham are among a number of top Premier League sides interested in signing Sassuolo winger Berardi this summer.

Alongside Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United have also reportedly knocked on the door of the Italian outfit in regards to Berardi's availability. The report adds that AC Milan and Juventus are interested in the winger.

Is Berardi a favourite of Paratici?

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Tottenham's newly appointed managing director Paratici is a big admirer of Berardi having previously worked in Serie A for Juventus, giving him a close-up view of the Italian's quality and development in recent years.

The newest member of Tottenham's board will be keen to make an impact in north London as he looks to land his first coup of the summer ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and that could well end up being a move for Berardi.

What were Berardi's stats last season?

According to WhoScored, Berardi was the fifth best performer in Serie A in the 2020/21 campaign with a rating of 7.42 and he won eight man of the match awards from the website.

His importance to Sassuolo cannot be understated as he bagged 17 goals and seven assists for the Italian outfit, who ended their season in eighth place.

Berardi has been a constant danger for opposition sides as only three players in Serie A had registered more shots per game than Berardi this term with 3.8.

How did Berardi perform in Italy's Euro 2020 opener?

The 26-year-old carried his club form onto the international stage as he was one of the better performers in Italy's Euro 2020 opener against Turkey, which resulted in a 3-0 victory.

Berardi proved a menace in attacking areas and according to WhoScored, the 26-year-old created five key passes which was the highest of any player on the pitch.

His determined efforts on the right flank were enough to contribute to Italy's opening goal as his cross into the box was diverted into the back of Turkey's net by central defender Merih Demiral.

As Gareth Bale is set to return to Real Madrid next season upon the expiry of his loan deal at Tottenham, Berardi could be a useful addition to Spurs' squad.

Other than Lucas Moura, the club are short of right wingers.

