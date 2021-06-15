West Ham transfer rumours: Irons dealt blow in pursuit of prolific goalscorer

Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka is not interested in joining West Ham this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Patson Daka?

The 22-year-old has been linked with West Ham in recent weeks after enjoying a stunning season in 2020/21.

However, his representatives have claimed that Daka wants to join a club with a higher profile than West Ham, and it has been revealed that the young striker has also turned down the advances of Ligue 1 side Monaco.

What were Daka's stats in 2020/21?

Daka burst onto the scene in 2019/20 when he netted 24 goals in 31 league matches in Austria. He has been even more prolific this term.

The attacker scored 27 goals in 28 league appearances this time around, and even delivered seven assists to show that he is more than just a goalscorer.

The rising star appears to be ready for a move to a top European club, but we now know that he will not be lining up at the London Stadium next year.

Where could Daka go instead?

He may not be on his way to West Ham in the coming months, but that does not mean that Daka won't end up in the Premier League in 2021/22.

Liverpool are believed to be leading the race for his signature at the moment, but they are being put under pressure to get the deal done by Leicester.

The Reds are set to play in the Champions League next year, so they may be able to tempt Daka to Anfield, while Leicester will be in the Europa League - a competition that West Ham will also feature in - suggesting that they may struggle to entice Daka over to the Midlands.

Is Daka's rejection a blow for West Ham?

It is undoubtedly a setback for the Irons and their summer transfer plans.

David Moyes currently only has one recognised striker at his disposal in Michail Antonio, and he missed 12 league matches through injury this year.

Therefore, considering West Ham will have an even busier schedule next season due to their European commitments, they could really do with bringing in another striker in the transfer window to help ease Antonio's workload.

Daka would have been the perfect player to come in and slot into West Ham's side. Salzburg have nurtured some outstanding young talents in recent years, including Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland, and Daka looks to be their latest youngster set for superstardom.

However, West Ham's supporters will not get to see him flourish in Claret and Blue. The club must now find an alternative ahead of next season, or they will be firmly up against it playing on multiple fronts with only Antonio to rely on to lead the line.

