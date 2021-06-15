AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost has suggested that French driver Pierre Gasly is one of the top stars on the grid in Formula 1 now, owing to several impressive performances for his current team.

Gasly heads to Paul Ricard for his home Grand Prix this weekend on the back of a really fine drive at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out.

He recorded a third-place around the streets of Baku as he racked up his latest podium, with the last year and a bit underlining the superb progress he has made as a driver since a tough spell with Red Bull as Max Verstappen's team-mate, where he was replaced mid-season.

Certainly, it seems fair to argue that Gasly is one of the brightest stars on the grid at the moment and, clearly, that is an idea that his team boss Tost subscribes to.

“That third place [in Baku] was very important for him and for his self-confidence,” the AlphaTauri boss said via the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com.

“Pierre has always done well [this season], but we couldn’t offer him a really good car in Portimao and also a little bit in Barcelona, but in Monaco and in Baku we hit back.

“He’s there, and he’s one of the absolute top drivers for me, because he gets the most out of the car, makes no mistakes, and brings points home.”

Gasly's had an excellent season so far and the AlphaTauri car, at times, has looked like a really useful bit of kit with him at the wheel.

He'll be hoping for more at his home Grand Prix in France this weekend, then, as we head to Circuit Paul Ricard.

