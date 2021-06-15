Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said that you would think that they are the Williams team with the way they deal with debriefs, even after one-two finishes.

The Mercs have a real fight on their hands to maintain their supremacy in Formula 1 this year with Red Bull and Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez looking really strong at the moment.

It's an exciting time in the sport for the neutral, though, and it'll be fascinating watching Mercedes going about their business in a bid to respond and gain ground in the championship battle.

That said, Toto Wolff has shed some light on the attitude and culture that his team has, with him saying they're always looking to improve, even if they have just come away from a one-two finish at a Grand Prix:

“When you listen to a debrief today after a weekend where we finish first and second, you would think this is Williams debriefing from a weekend on a tenth place,” Wolff said at an Oxford University talk titled ‘Leadership in Extraordinary Times’.

“I don’t mean that in an arrogant way. It is just a culture that is always sceptical and we always believe we are not good enough and have to stay on our toes in order to maintain our success and that starts with sometimes going where it hurts.

“They say that if you don’t go there then you are not going to improve as an organisation and it needs to start with all of us leading the organisation.”

Certainly, with recent results in mind, the debriefs will have been blunt and in-depth as they try to work out just what has gone wrong at both the Monaco and Azerbaijan Grands Prix respectively.

There's obviously work to do, but the Silver Arrows won't be shying away from that fact and, as fans, we're set for a real battle for the rest of the season as they and Red Bull spur one another along.

