Samoa Joe was one of many WWE Superstars released in 2021.

Back in April, he was cut alongside other talents that included Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.

Many fans were left baffled at the decision, questioning why Joe had been let go, given how well he was doing on RAW commentary.

Some, naturally, began to speculate that he could have asked for his release in order to get back to in-ring action elsewhere.

Joe last wrestled in WWE back in a tag team match back in February 2020. His last singles action came way back in September 2019.

It has been reported that he was never cleared to compete after suffering a head injury during a commercial shoot 16 months ago.

After spending well over a year on the sidelines, it wouldn't be surprising if Joe was the one who asked for his release if he believed he would be cleared elsewhere.

But two months after his departure, an interesting update has surfaced.

According to Fightful Select, NXT Officials are hoping to bring Samoa Joe back as an in-ring talent and he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center last week.

There is a push from some within the company to bring back certain released talent and Joe is one of the names linked with a return.

Following on from those reports, PWInsider have now suggested that Joe is coming back to work exclusively with the NXT brand, with a source telling the website that Triple H 'snatched him back' as soon as possible.

While there's hope that the former NXT and United States Champion could indeed wrestle in the future, WrestlingInc claims he will more likely be focusing on non-wrestling roles for now.

Interestingly, William Regal has teased that it's time for 'changes' in NXT following TakeOver: In Your House, perhaps opening the door for Joe to return as early as Tuesday?

