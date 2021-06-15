Warzone Season 4: New weapons revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 4 is almost here and an array of new content is due to sweep the derelict city of Verdansk.

The successful battle royale series will be embarking on a new chapter and the gaming community is getting excited regarding what they can expect from Raven Software and Activision this time around.

The game's developers recently revealed an all-new trailer featuring satellites crashing to earth, which PlayStation revealed this is, in fact. an attack from Perseus following Frank Woods' extraction by Russell Adler.

Read more: Satellites to slam into Verdansk

Raven's short and sweet snippet is one of many new features that are expected to be added to the game, with a new layout to the map and operator skins included within the Battle Pass.

With the launch date just days away, Activision are beginning to slowly reveal their poker hand and unveil more details about Season 4 - in what is one of the most popular first-person shooters currently on the market.

Read more: Warzone Season 4: New Map, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer and More

Here is everything you need to know about the new weapons in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4:

Season 4 New Weapons

With Season 4 on the verge of release, here are the new weapons that players can expect to be using within the latest Battle Pass:

MG 82: This light machine gun can be unlocked at tier 15 of the battle pass and contains high-capacity rounds and rapid-fire that will be a sign of trouble with any enemy unfortunate enough of being in its line of sight.

C58: A new assault rifle is arriving on the Call of Duty frontlines! This high powered weapon has stable recoil that has the potential to be a new fan favourite.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News