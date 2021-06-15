WWE RAW: Insane brawl breaks out between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The last Monday Night RAW instalment before the much-anticipated Hell in a Cell was full of fireworks.

Ahead of June's pay-per-view event on Sunday, there was a lot of tension between upcoming opponents Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. The two featured in Sunday night's action but were not on the card to fight each other.

This didn't stop them though.

In unbelievable fashion, Flair was once again defeated by Nikki Cross, who capitalised on a costly error by The Queen. As Ripley continued to goad Flair ringside, she couldn't help but entertain the rising rivalry between the two stars.

Cross made it back into the ring, but her opponent was ultimately counted out, distracted by her feud with The Nightmare.

Flair was furious with yet another loss to the Scot, who has now beaten her on four consecutive occasions. This was something The Queen was not going to let lie.

After reigning RAW champion Ripley pinned Asuka in her match, Flair came rushing into the ring to attack her Hell in a Cell rival.

The two broke out into a massive brawl, landing punch after punch on one another until a barrage of referees and match officials broke up the fight. But, not before Ripley landed a boot to Flair's face, bloodying her nose and raising expectations even higher for Sunday's PPV event.

