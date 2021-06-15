Watford transfer news: Hornets closing in on deal for full-back Danny Rose

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having successfully achieved promotion to the Premier League earlier this year, Watford's preparations for the upcoming campaign are already well underway.

After securing deals for Kwadwo Baah, Imran Louza and Mattie Pollock, the Hornets announced the signing of Ashley Fletcher last weekend.

The forward, who made 15 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, will be hoping to spearhead Watford's attack as they look to establish themselves in top-flight.

Whilst it is safe to say that Xisco Munoz already has a host of players at his disposal who know exactly what it takes to compete at the highest level, he is seemingly about to seal a deal for a vastly experienced defender,

According to the Watford Observer, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Vicarage Road.

It is understood that the 30-year-old is expected to sign a two-year contract with Watford after reaching an agreement over personal terms earlier this month.

As a result of Rose's arrival, Watford will no longer be pursuing a re-union with Ashley Young who is currently being heavily linked with a move to Burnley.

The former Newcastle United loanee is set to join the Hornets on a free transfer as his current deal at Tottenham expires at the end of June and the London-based outfit have opted against offering him fresh terms.

Rose was forced to watch on from the sidelines last season as he failed to make a single senior appearance for Spurs due to the presence of Ben Davies and Sergio Reguillon.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Premier League, the defender has featured on 194 occasions at this level during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact at Watford in the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd signing by Watford if Rose is able to hit the ground running at Vicarage Road next season.

Whilst Adam Masina performed admirably in the Championship last season, he may benefit from Rose's arrival as the Spurs man will add some much-needed competition at full-back.

Providing that the England international is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the upcoming campaign, there is no reason why he cannot rediscover the form which saw him average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.84 during the 2018/19 season.

With Munoz looking to assemble a squad which is capable of competing in the top-flight, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Hornets continue to sign players between now and August.

