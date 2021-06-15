Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE fans could finally see a long-awaited John Cena heel turn, according to the man himself – thanks to Roman Reigns becoming a ‘definitive star’ in the empty arena era.

Cena – speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview – praised the former Shield man for his dominant run, having retained the Universal Championship since winning it on his return at SummerSlam last August.

He was asked about a heel run after playing bad guy Jakob Toretto in recent movie release Fast & Furious 9.

He said: “I think this is the beginning to showcase the fact that it’s possible. As WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star.

“I also think this time has allowed performers like Roman Reigns to un-obstructively mould his character. Reigns has absolutely needed this time, and in it, he has developed his personality, his character. Reigns has found out who he is.

“So, now, when he goes back to live audiences, they are not confused. He spent this 15-month block to define who he is. And he’s the one who could benefit the most from it. On the other hand, established performers like myself would have had a difficult time with no audiences.”

It’s been over a year since Cena’s last match, a losing effort to The Fiend in a cinematic match at WrestleMania 36. Fans have long called 16-time world champion Cena to go heel after portraying his Super Cena character for many years.

He feels WWE kept him face for so long because there was no viable option other than him.

“I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn’t feel confident they had any alternative, and I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, setting up life for the next decade or so, maybe… maybe. I don’t know,” he concluded.

Leukaemia survivor Reigns took time off as the pandemic took hold in the United States last spring, but since being in remission and since his dominant return, he has taken his game to whole new levels.

He returned with Paul Heyman by his side and a new ‘Tribal Chief’ persona. After initially battling Roman and moving into the main event scene, his cousin Jey Uso eventually fell in line and turned heel himself.

News Now - Sport News