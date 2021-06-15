Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Ground Fall Event announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is just around the corner and Activision have announced that 'Ground Fall' will be kicking it off.

The game's developers have opted to go down a different route in relation to launching new content for the successful first-person shooter, with parts of the gaming community wondering how it would follow up from Season 3.

From the Season 4 trailer, we saw satellites leaving their orbit path and were sent hurtling towards the earth at supersonic speeds, as part of a retribution plot from Perseus after the retribution of Frank Woods.

Read more: Warzone Season 4: Gameplay Trailer Revealed

As we head into the warmer months of the year, Raven have not rested on their laurels and continue to push out new and exciting content for players to digest for their latest title in the series.

With classic maps and old faces rumoured to be making a return to the Black Ops series, players may be sent on a nostalgia trip with next-generation gaming capabilities at their fingertips.

Read more: Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release Date, New Maps, Weapons, Scorestreaks, Zombies And Everything You Need To Know

Ground Fall Event

Raven announced on Call of Duty's official website that the 'Ground Fall' event will be getting Season 4 underway, which will be a limited-time event that will provide exclusive rewards.

The task is that players will need to secure 'SAT-Links' and bonuses can also be used in Warzone as well as Cold War. Also, different objectives concerning the new game modes, maps and weapons will award players with new emblems, calling cards and a Satellite Weapon Charm.

As usual, significant amounts of XP will be on offer as well as an Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint which Activision described as "out of this world."

More details can be found in the Seasonal Event tab on the main menu.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with Season 4 launching on 17th June 2021.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News