Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor says he is not thinking about a rematch with Nate Diaz and is focused entirely on his highly-anticipated trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Notorious has been tipped to be the next opponent for old rival Diaz by Daniel Cormier after the Stockton fighter lost to Leon Edwards earlier this month at UFC 263 in Arizona.

Cormier, 42, feels McGregor should fight Diaz for a third time if he loses to Poirier again in the main event of UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Despite the talk, however, the former UFC lightweight champion's concentration is firmly fixed on his next opponent.

"All the marbles are on the line," McGregor said to Fox Sports.

"I'm here training very, very hard. I'm about to go for my second session of the day. I'm in great condition already.

"I beat him [Poirier] in the original bout [in 2014]. I lost in the rematch. And then we've got the trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make.

"I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven.

"And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th."

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

McGregor (22-5) comes into the bout with just one win in his last three fights under head coach John Kavanagh.

Some have predicted McGregor is a spent force after his defeat to Poirier prompted him to drop out of the official pound-for-pound rankings.

However, it seems McGregor is still full of self-confidence, as he sent an ominous message to Poirier in a post on social media.

He wrote: "July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully!

"They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there.

"You've awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers.

McGregor's training partner Artem Lobov has also warned Poirier that he will face a different beast in their rematch on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Speaking to Lethwei star Dave Leduc, Lobov believes the improvements McGregor has made will prove invaluable on the night.

"Conor [McGregor] is a very, very smart fighter. I just feel the last fight he maybe took it a little bit lightly and thought, 'I’ll just show up and do what I do and destroy him.'

"Not only that, he was already mentally and physically getting ready for a boxing fight so he wasn’t thinking leg kicks - no MMA. He just thought it was going to be the same way as the first fight.

"We have to give credit to Dustin. He’s done his homework. He’s improved a lot since the first fight and he did a good job.

"But I think now when Conor is switched on, he knows what’s up. His full focus is on this fight.

"He’s studied him, he looked at what the issues were in the second fight and honestly when Conor shows up like that? There’s no stopping him.

"So I see him stopping Dustin early, first, maybe second round. I want to say first. My prediction is first round but it could go into the second."

Read more: Nate Diaz future: UFC star wants quick turnaround after Leon Edwards loss

News Now - Sport News