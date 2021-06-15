Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic has a strong claim to be tennis’ best ever player after the Serb became the first man to secure a double career Grand Slam in the Open era.

Djokovic rallied back from two sets down at Roland Garros last Sunday to deny Stefanos Tsitsipas a first Slam victory, and in doing so, picked up a second French Open title of his own.

This victory took him to 19 Grand Slams, only one behind joint leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

However, it does mean he's now won every Grand Slam twice, something that his main rivals have failed to do.

Nadal only has one Australian Open to his name, whilst Federer only has one French Open.

Speaking about the race to tennis' GOAT status, Murray said, as per tennisworldusa.org: “I mean, none of their careers are finished yet, so I think obviously you have to wait and see what happens, but yeah, for me, the fact he’s won every Masters Series twice.

“And on Sunday he’s now won every Slam twice, as well, which for him is something that that obviously stands out as where you could make that argument, well, you know, that is incredible what he’s done.”

Djokovic is also the only holder of a double career golden Masters, after winning all nine tournaments of the second-tier competition. No other man even has a single clean sweep at this level.

Ultimately, however, the two-time Wimbledon champion believes the sport is the winner thanks to the continued performance of the top three.

“I think there is no doubt that it’s been the best era in tennis history. I know people said the same when Sampras won 14. It was like, God, I don’t think anyone is ever going to beat that, or, it’s going to take a long time for someone to beat a record of 14. Now you’ve got three guys that are probably going to win 20-plus majors in the next generation," Murray said.

The former world number one then said both Nadal and Federer were legends in their own right and are rightfully acknowledged in the GOAT race.

"With Rafa you would then look and go on clay he’s won 13 French Opens. That’s the most that anyone has won at a single Slam. That’s incredible.

"Roger is still able to compete at the highest level at 39 years old. His record and his results on grass are unmatched. All of them have achievements that you could argue make them better than another,” he said.

“So it’s incredible what all of them have done. It’s been great to have played during that period and also challenging, but, yeah, I think as a tennis fan it’s been a great, great time to get to watch it and play a small part in it as a player.”

Murray will make his return from a groin injury this afternoon against Benoit Paire at Queens, having opted to skip the French Open to concentrate on the grass court season.

