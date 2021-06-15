Leeds transfer latest: Marcelo Bielsa's lynchpin being watched by Real Madrid

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is being monitored by Real Madrid, as reported by Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

What's the latest news on Phillips?

The 25-year-old is currently at the European Championships with England, and it has been reported that the Spanish giants are set to track his progress throughout the tournament.

He has only just completed his maiden season in the Premier League, but Phillips' rise to the top of the sport is being watched by Real, who could step up their interest if the holding midfielder continues to impress.

What were Phillips' stats in 2020/21?

Phillips showed no signs of being fazed in his first year in the top-flight, as he helped Leeds to a ninth-placed finish under Marcelo Bielsa.

His WhoScored statistics demonstrate what a well-rounded player he is. Phillips made 74 tackles and 45 interceptions in 2020/21 in the league - this saw him rank inside the top three at Leeds in both categories.

Meanwhile, he is also capable of spotting a pass into the final third, as he delivered 35 key passes in the Premier League from his deep-lying midfield position.

How did Phillips perform against Croatia at the Euros?

The £35,000-a-week star seems to rise to the occasion every time, and his first appearance at a major tournament for England was no different.

He started for his country against Luka Modric's Croatia on Sunday and produced an exceptional performance. Phillips is already known for his ability to protect his defence, but he showed a different side to his game on the weekend, bursting forwards to great effect.

According to WhoScored, he completed two dribbles, registered a shot on target, and provided the assist for Raheem Sterling's winning goal. All the while, he managed to keep Real midfielder Modric and Croatia quiet, as England's opponents only managed two shots on target in the whole match.

Phillips was rewarded for his display when he received a WhoScored match rating of 7.63 - the highest mark given to any player on the day.

1 of 15 Who did Leeds lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Everton

Would Phillips be tempted by a move to Real Madrid?

The Leeds man is believed to have been valued at around €30m (£25.8m) prior to the Euros getting underway, and he still has three years left on his contract, suggesting that the Premier League side are under no pressure to sell him right now.

It also has to be factored in that Phillips was born in the city and has come through the side's academy, so he appears to have a deep connection with the club.

However, the chance to play for Real does not come around too often. It could be a tempting opportunity for Phillips.

He has given his all for Leeds, and played his part in getting the side back into the Premier League after a lengthy absence, but if Real do make an official offer to take him over to Spain, it would be very difficult for Phillips to turn them down.

News Now - Sport News