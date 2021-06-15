Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Burnley's pursuit of Joe Worrall

With the transfer window now open for English clubs, it will be intriguing to see whether Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton is able to draft in some classy operators between now and August.

The 62-year-old has already decided to make some alterations to his squad by releasing seven players earlier this month whilst James Garner, Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Knockaert and Cyrus Christie have all returned to their parent clubs following their temporary stints at the City Ground.

Whereas Forest will be boosted by the return of Jordan Gabriel and Brennan Johnson who both excelled in the third-tier last season, they could be in for another difficult campaign if they fail to get their recruitment right this summer.

Before switching his focus to drafting in some new players, Hughton faces an uphill task to prevent Joe Worrall from leaving the club as he is currently attracting a great deal of interest from Burnley.

A recent report from The Sun revealed that the Clarets were aiming to launch a £10m bid for the 24-year-old.

However, with Burnley also looking into the possibility of signing Nathan Collins from Stoke City, doubts have emerged regarding their pursuit of Worrall.

In a fresh update, it has now been suggested that the Premier League side will be looking to secure the services of both players.

According to Nottingham Post journalist Sarah Clapston, Burnley are expected to test the Reds' resolve by submitting an offer for Worrall this summer.

The defender, whose current deal at Forest runs until 2024, made 33 appearances in all competitions for the club during the previous campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

A key player for Forest, Worrall has illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by averaging WhoScored match ratings of 6.74 and 6.93 in the past two seasons and thus losing him to Burnley would be a major blow.

Whilst the Reds are unquestionably in a good position to secure a sizeable fee for the defender, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement.

Therefore, unless Hughton believes that Forest can push on in the absence of Worrall during the upcoming campaign, he should ignore Burnley's advances in the coming months.

By building a squad around Worrall, the Reds boss could potentially guide his side to a great deal of success in the Championship next year and thus banish the memories of what was an underwhelming 2020/21 season.

