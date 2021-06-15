Liverpool's Michael Edwards willing to pay £90m to hijack Man United transfer deal

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool have made a late proposal through intermediaries to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Anfield Central claim that Liverpool are planning to hijack Man United's attempts to sign Sancho from Dortmund in this transfer window.

Michael Edwards has reportedly contacted intermediaries in regards to a deal that would be paid in instalments for the England international.

The report also suggests that the player would be prepared to take a lower wage at Liverpool than at United and he has expressed that he is willing to make the move to Anfield.

How close are Man United to signing Sancho?

As reported by Manchester Evening News, United have had their opening bid of £67m for Sancho rejected and the Red Devils remain £10m away from the Bundesliga club's asking price.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms and is confident of securing a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that United are continuing negotiations for the England international and the Manchester outfit still need to reach an agreement over the price, bonus details and payment structure of the deal.

How much would Liverpool pay to sign Sancho?

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool's sporting director Edwards has used intermediaries to propose a fee without add-ons to Dortmund.

The report claims that the Merseyside club are willing to pay up to £55m this summer, and then a second instalment of around £27m.

The Reds are even prepared to pay a total of £90m for Sancho, which is £8m more than Dortmund's asking price; however, the caveat is that this fee would be paid across three years.

Would Sancho be better off signing for Liverpool or United?

Arguably, he would be better off signing for United.

If Sancho were to move to Merseyside, he'd find Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in his way. The 21-year-old could be an ideal long-term successor to both but until they actually leave Anfield, where would he start regularly?

A possibility is that Salah moves centrally and Sancho slots into his current position on the right flank. For the time being, however, Roberto Firmino seems set to stay at Anfield.

However, a move to United would definitely make more sense as there is a ready-made, vacant spot that he can fill and make his own in the coming years.

Seven different players featured on the right wing for United during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, which shows how big a problem the position has been for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho could remedy that issue and instantly command a first-team place. The path to the starting XI at Anfield seems a lot less clear.

