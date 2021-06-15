Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Randy Orton is arguably the most established WWE Superstar on the current roster.

He simply lives and breathes professional wrestling. For The Viper, it's a family business.

When it comes to being a heel, there's perhaps no one better than him in sports entertainment today.

All you need to do is just look at Orton. He was born to play the bad guy. He's so, so good at it.

But what makes The Viper - who is currently working alongside recently called up Riddle on RAW - such a brillant heel?

Well, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has the answer. Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, he explained how Orton has become an effective, natural bad guy.

"Randy was always good in the ring. He needed to sharpen his skills from a promo perspective, and he did. He is so cold and calculating in the ring. He takes his time," Angle said.

"He controls the tempo of the match. He doesn’t let the fans control it. He had to do that with his promos too because sometimes when he would talk, the fans would start responding and he would speed up his conversation.

"Randy learned how to slow it down and be cool and calculating in his promos as he was in his matches. Randy is a natural heel. That’s his best asset. There’s no other heel like him.

"There’s no other heel better than him. He’s great at it. I don’t know if he’s a real-life a**hole, but you have to have a little a**hole in you to be that kind of character, to portray it, but Randy just had it all together.

Angle went on to praise how effectively Orton can control and 'frustrate' a crowd.

"He knew how to take his time. He didn’t let the fans control anything. He would slow the promo down to frustrate the fans until they listened. He knew how to pull back and make sure the fans knew he was in control.

"That’s Randy Orton…Randy is effective as a babyface, but he still does heel tactics. He doesn’t change much of his match or his psychology. Randy is just Randy, and he is a very special talent.

"The great thing about him is he doesn’t have to have these long, drawn-out false finishes in matches. His RKO, he protected it so well, he can hit it out of nowhere and the fans are going to buy into it that it’s the finish."

