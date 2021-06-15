The 'Group of Death' is one of the most fascinating narratives at Euro 2020.

Seldom does an international tournament go by where there isn't a group packed to the rafters with top-quality sides, but this summer's European Championships has taken things to a new level.

France are the first team to take their place in Group F as the reigning world champions, favourites for European glory this summer and owners of the strongest squad in the whole competition.

Euro 2020 'Group of Death'

They're then joined by the current European champions who have arguably the greatest player in history up front as well as one of the continent's best centre-backs, full-backs and midfielders.

Next up are Germany who, despite not entering the Euros in the best of form, are always a threat at international tournaments and boast a midfield stacked with world-class operators.

And umm, Hungary round things off. Poor them.

Germany, Portugal and France

Now, this is football and you never know what's going to be happen, so don't be totally surprised if one of Germany, Portugal and France have a complete nightmare and crash out of the groups.

However, you'll forgive us for thinking that the most likely scenario is indeed Hungary finishing fourth, especially when you look at the quality available to Group F's formidable lead trio.

In fact, the prospect of so many world-class talents sharing the same group at Euro 2020 got us thinking here at GIVEMESPORT: what would a 'Group of Death' combined XI look like?

'Group of Death' combined XI

It's an incredibly tough question with players from Germany, France and Portugal all proving strong contenders in each position - and no, we're sorry, Hungary, but none of your stars could compete.

Nonetheless, we have managed to reach a conclusion that required so many compromises that world-class stars were forced to sit on the bench due to the sheer amount of quality available to us.

But rest assured that the final XI we agreed upon would tear Euro 2020 to shreds if they ever got the chance to play together, so be sure to check out how they line up down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Selecting this line-up was like being a kid at the cinema pick n mix again: I didn't know where to start.

I take absolutely no pleasure in having to leave out everyone from Antoine Griezmann, Bernardo Silva, Paul Pogba, Hugo Lloris, Ilkay Gundogan and countless others, but the sheer volume of quality necessitated it.

Neuer and Dias made for some of the more simple selections in the team, while the left-back position was arguably the weakest on the pitch and one that Hernandez largely won by default.

With Joao Cancelo out of the running due to COVID-19, we decided that it was best to recruit Kimmich in whatever capacity we could - albeit at the expense of Benjamin Pavard - on the back of a stunning season at Bayern.

The midfield was certainly the most difficult to pick, but with Kante protecting the back four, Kroos pulling the strings between each box and Fernandes galloping forward, I believe that my final three cuts the finest balance.

Ronaldo and Mbappe had to make cut the based on their talismanic talents, while Benzema stands head and shoulders above the likes of Timo Werner and Joao Felix when it comes to a dynamic number nine.

However, with so much quality to chose from across the European superpowers in the 'Group of Death', we don't doubt that many of your selections would differ - and that's the beauty of opinion when it comes to sport.

So, be sure to let us know your choices across our social channels and trust us when we say that it's easier said than done.

