Battlefield 2042: When can I pre-order?

Battlefield 2042 is generating a huge amount of excitement across the gaming community and is one of the biggest releases in 2021.

Everyone gasped when EA and DICE revealed the first snippets of the sixth instalment to the all-out warfare series, with yet more chaotic frontline action involving jumping from skyscrapers and slamming into helicopters with quadbikes.

Not only that, but we also witness state-of-the-art weaponry and battleground tactics, with the United States and Russia going head to head. Despite seeing those countries take each on in multiple titles over the past 10 years, the game's developers have provided a unique futuristic edge that provides stunning visuals.

With Battlefield set to make its next-generation console debut, huge expectation is being placed on 2042 after the poor sales that were made from Battlefield V, which sold significantly less than Battlefield 1 did, according to Gamespot.

That being said, gamers will be desperate to get their hands on the game and will be wondering when they can put their names down to reserve their own copy.

When can I pre-order Battlefield 2042?

The great news is that Battlefield 2042 can be pre-ordered right now - with extra perks for gamers that do so.

PlayStation's official website have highlighted the following benefits of pre-order:

Early Access to Open Beta

Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife

“Mr Chompy” Epic Weapon Charm

"Landfall" Player Card Background + "Old Guard" Tag

There are several versions of the game that players can purchase. Those are the Standard Edition, Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition.

With the normal version of the game, all you will get is Early Access to the Open Beta, as well as a copy of the game. For PS4 players, this will be priced at £59.99, while PlayStation 5 gamers will be looking at £69.99 for a copy of the game.

Going Gold or Ultimate means more advantages and unique gifts that fans of the series can accumulate. Here is what you will receive for both versions:

Gold

Pre-order Pack

Early Access to Game Launch

Year 1 Pass

Cross-Gen Bundle

Ultimate

Pre-order Pack

Early Access to Game Launch

Year 1 Pass

Cross-Gen Bundle

Midnight Ultimate Bundle

Official Digital Artbook

Exclusive Digital Soundtrack

You can pre-order Battlefield 2042 here, and will be released on 22nd October 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

