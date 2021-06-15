Man Utd transfers: Fabrizio Romano confirms medical set to happen this week

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton is closing in on a return to Manchester United.

What did Romano say about Heaton?

Heaton has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, and Romano has now revealed that the player is set to put pen to paper on a deal that will see him rejoin the Red Devils next month, once he has taken his medical in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Romano said: "Tom Heaton will undergo his medical with Manchester United this week then he’ll sign the contract until June 2023 + one more season option. Done, completed and here we go confirmed.

"Official announcement expected in July."

How did Heaton fare in his previous spell at United?

The 35-year-old came through United's academy as a youngster, but found himself below the likes of Edwin van der Sar and Ben Foster once he turned professional.

Heaton failed to make a senior appearance for the English giants, and after several loan spells away from the club, he eventually joined Cardiff on a free transfer in 2010.

What is Heaton's Premier League pedigree?

Since leaving United, Heaton has gone on to make 116 top-flight appearances for Burnley and Aston Villa.

In his first two Premier League campaigns at Burnley, he kept 10 clean sheets in each season, showing that he is capable of performing at the highest level.

A move to Villa followed, but he only played 20 matches in England's top division before suffering a serious knee injury on New Years' Day 2020, and he subsequently lost his place in the team to Emiliano Martinez.

What does Heaton's arrival mean for United's goalkeeping situation?

United had David de Gea and Dean Henderson battling for the no. 1 spot in 2020/21, but it seems that may not be the case next season.

De Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer, while Henderson could also be set for a move abroad, with AC Milan reportedly interested in the Englishman.

However, it seems unlikely that United will be happy to sell both goalkeepers in the same window, and it has been claimed that if de Gea does join Atletico Madrid, this could see Jan Oblak moving in the opposite direction to try his luck in the Premier League.

Therefore, it appears that Heaton will not be the main man between the sticks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side next term, and will instead have to settle for a limited role at the club, much like he has done at Villa over the past year.

