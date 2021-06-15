Far Cry 6: DLC to include playable old villains from series

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Far Cry 6 developers announced that old villains from the series will be playable characters.

Ubisoft are offering up an absolute treat for fans of the first-person shooter as they continue their preparations to release the sixth instalment of the franchise.

The game is set on the fictional island of Yara, which resembles Cuba in a number of ways, where players take control of activist Dani Rojas to topple the dictatorship of "El Presidente" Anton Castillo, who is portrayed as Giancarlo Esposito.

As well as this, Rojas will be moving from camp to camp as part of the storyline, similar to the way that the iconic game Red Redemption 2 operated.

While the campaign sounds appetising on its own, Ubisoft are not putting all their eggs in one basket as they also offering tempting extras to go hand in hand with the main game itself.

Old Villians Coming in Far Cry 6

Yes, you read that right. Three devilish characters from Far Cry's past will be returning to the series. They will be available as part of an additional DLC, which El Presidente will not be part of.

Instead, Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed will all be playable characters, with the original voice actors making a return.

Cited by PC Gamer, Ubisoft said they will "delve into these iconic villain's twisted minds, uncover their backstories, battle their inner demons, and reunite with familiar faces."

The game's developers described the new Far Cry add-on as a "new Far Cry gameplay experience in which you will have to die… and retry," without providing much context behind it.

This could also have something to do with the Netflix series 'Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,' which is based on Ubisoft's best-seller Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and pays homage to 1980s genre cinema.

Far Cry 6 will be released on 7th October 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

