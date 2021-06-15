Elden Ring: When can I pre-order?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Details have been shared regarding pre-orders of Elden Ring - one of the highlights from Summer Games Fest.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are collaborating once more to bring an all-new role-playing game, with Game of Thrones writer George R R Martin involved in creating the storyline.

We first got a glimpse of Elden Ring at E3 2019 and was meant to be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, no details were revealed to the public until the game's developers unveiled their official cinematic trailer - ahead of next-gen releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year.

The two gaming companies previously worked together on Dark Souls, a 2011 release that was described by some as "the greatest game of all time" (via Gamesradar).

This means that Elden Ring has seismic shoes to fill and all eyes will be firmly on FromSoftware to see what they can come up with. Although the early signs have been certainly promising.

When can I pre-order Elden Ring?

After two years of silence from the developers, Elden Ring is almost here and pre-orders are now live from the majority of UK retailers.

Like we saw with Dark Souls and Demon Souls, there were a number of editions that players could obtain for a different and more immersive gaming experience.

FromSoftware made Elden Ring available to pre-order from June 10, 2021 and is available at Amazon for £49.99.

A deluxe edition has not yet been revealed but we would be surprised if the developers did not include this.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

