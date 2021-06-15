Canelo Alvarez is in talks with Eddie Hearn to face Caleb Plant on September 11 as he intends to unify the super middleweight division by the end of 2021.

Mexican star Canelo, 30, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all-time when he became the WBO super middleweight champion by forcing Billy Joe Saunders to quit on his stool.

Plant, 28, has held the IBF version of the world title since 2019 and could now put it on the line against the pound-for-pound king. GIVEMESPORT currently have Alvarez ranked the No. 1 best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Some boxing fans had been hoping to see the 30-year-old take on Gennady Golovkin, but he has already rejected the idea of fighting his rival for a third time this summer.

And now, it seems he is fully focused on capturing the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle as he plans to unify the 168-pound titles this year.

According to Hearn, he has been in contact with Alvarez about hosting the undisputed title fight on the DAZN streaming service.

In a famously acrimonious split, Canelo, who has a professional record of 56-1-2 (38 KOs), announced he would no longer be working with DAZN, having terminated his contract with his former management company Golden Boy Promotions.

However, it appears he has now changed his mind, as his fight with Saunders drew a staggering 400,000 new subscribers on DAZN in the United States alone.

And with Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn having previously worked with Plant's manager Al Haymon, he remains confident he can get the deal over the line.

“Hopefully we will have a Canelo Alvarez undisputed fight on September 11 on the platform," Hearn said to the Daily Star. “It is hard to say but it is almost like a tribute to that date.

“We've been talking to DAZN about a number of ideas for around the first responders and stuff like that.

“We've spoken to MGM and they feel like it is to be looked at as a tribute to that date – a date when we can incorporate a number of activities to give those people the respect they deserve."

Hearn also unveiled his plans for Britain's hottest prospect Conor Benn, the son of boxing legend Nigel, who recently inked a five-fight deal with Matchroom.

Speaking at the launch of Fight Camp 2021 at Matchroom HQ, Hearn revealed Benn will headline the first show against Adrian Granados as he works towards a world title shot by the end of next year.

He added: “We have mapped out a plan to take him to the world title over five fights so by the end of next year he will fight for the world title.

"There are a lot of people talking about Shawn Porter and I think Granados is perfect.

“It is a bit tougher than Samuel Vargas, I think he will go deeper into the fight and ask him a few questions.

“He still needs those type of fights and quite frankly when he is hitting the numbers he is hitting, we don't want to see him in a 50-50 fight just yet.”

