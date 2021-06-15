Tottenham's next manager: Alasdair Gold reveals when Paulo Fonseca could be announced

According to journalist Alasdair Gold reporting on football.london, Tottenham have held further talks with Paulo Fonseca regarding the vacant manager position at the club and an announcement of his arrival could be made next week.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham's manager search?

Newly appointed managing director Fabio Paratici held further talks with Fonseca regarding the vacant managerial position at Tottenham, according to Gold's report.

The journalist claims that the Portuguese manager is set to become the new Spurs boss, as the club look to have finally replaced Jose Mourinho two months after sacking him.

When could Fonseca be unveiled as Spurs manager?

According to Gold's report, the 48-year-old could be officially announced as Spurs manager next week, although it is dependent on whether he is granted an exemption to travel to avoid isolating for ten days.

Tottenham recently announced the arrival of Fabio Paratici through a virtual interview. Spurs could reportedly opt to bring forward the unveiling of Fonseca using a similar method.

How has he performed in previous jobs?

Fonseca had his most successful stint as a manager at Ukrainian champions Shahktar Donetsk, where he won one league title, three Ukrainian Cups and one Ukrainian Super Cup.

His other trophies came in Liga NOS, where he won the Portuguese Cup with Braga and the Portuguese Super Cup with FC Porto.

The 48-year-old's most recent managerial position was with AS Roma, but his time in Italy was somewhat underwhelming as his best league finish for the side was fifth, which he achieved in his first season at the club.

Who could be his first signings for Spurs?

Naturally Spurs are being linked with Serie A talent considering Fonseca and Paratici's ties to the Italian top flight.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the north London outfit are eyeing a move for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi who has made a bright start to Italy's European Championship campaign - his cross was diverted into Turkey's net for their opening goal of the tournament.

Sky Sports in Italy claim that Spurs are interested in signing Stuttgart winger Nicholas Gonzalez who would be available for €25m plus €4m in add-ons (£21.5m plus £3.4m in add-ons). Gonzalez made eight goal contributions in the Bundesliga last term and could be a decent addition to Spurs' attack.

Tottenham's potential summer signings will likely heavily depend on whether their talisman Harry Kane departs. Last month Sky Sports revealed that the striker expressed his desire is to leave Spurs, as Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City circled the England captain.

