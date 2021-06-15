Sam Kerr, Bunny Shaw, Esther Gonzalez: The top 5 scorers across Europe’s major leagues

There have been a plethora of outstanding individual performers across Europe, but some have been especially brilliant in front of goal.

Some are already renowned world-class internationals, while others are starting to make a name for themselves throughout the football universe.

With that in mind, here are the top scorers in all of Europe’s top five major leagues:

England: Sam Kerr (Chelsea, 21 goals)

Sam Kerr scored just once in her first season in the Women’s Super League, leading some to question the substantial price tag Chelsea paid for the Australian.

The striker proved all the doubters wrong this year, however, notching 21 goals in 22 games as the Blues won their second consecutive title.

With Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder ably supporting the Matildas star, Emma Hayes has put together one of the most formidable forward lines in the whole of Europe.

Germany: Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim, 23 goals)

Nicole Billa has been at Hoffenheim since 2015, but this was the season the Austrian international truly announced herself as a world-class talent.

The forward scored 23 goals in the Women’s Bundesliga –– seven more than Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang and Bayern’s Lea Schüller in joint-second place.

Still just 25-years-old, Billa inspired Hoffenheim to a third-place finish in the league and could well find herself attracting the interest of some bigger clubs in the near future.

France: Bunny Shaw (Bordeaux, 22 goals)

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is a hot prospect in France right now. Having joined Bordeaux in 2019 as a free agent, the Jamaican scored 10 league goals in her first campaign and followed up with 22 this year.

This was one more than PSG’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who guided her side to the league title.

Shaw has been heavily linked with several clubs already, most notably Manchester City. Gareth Taylor’s side are reportedly plotting a move for the striker as they look to strengthen their forward options ahead of next season.

Italy: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus, 22 goals)

Veteran Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli has established herself as the finest forward in the Women’s Serie A.

Having been prolific with Bardolino Verona and A.C.F Brescia earlier in her career, Girelli signed for Juventus in 2018 and has averaged almost a goal a game.

The 31-year-old finished as the league’s top scorer last year with 16 and bettered that this season with 22 goals in just 21 games.

The Italian international has won seven Serie A titles with three different clubs and will be aiming to add more silverware to her cabinet.

Spain: Esther González (Levante, 28 goals)

The highest scorer in the whole of Europe is Levante’s Esther González, who has notched 28 goals in 30 games so far.

The Spanish striker signed for Levante in 2019 after a prolific spell at Atlético Madrid and has registered better numbers than the likes of Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens in the Primera División.

Remarkably, the Spanish domestic season isn’t over yet and González could yet add to her already impressive tally.

