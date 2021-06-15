Diego Maradona, one of football's greatest ever players, passed away last November.

The Argentine was 60 years old when he died at his home last year.

Argentina got their Copa America campaign underway against Chile on Monday evening.

And, before the game, there was a quite beautiful tribute inside the Nilton Santos stadium for the late Maradona.

The tribute video, which was three minutes long, featured a holographic of Maradona doing kick-ups while his shirt changed colors to represent all the teams he played for.

It also featured some of his iconic moments on the football pitch, including lifting the World Cup in 1986 and those goals against England.

The video ends with Maradona's speech during his goodbye to Boca Juniors in 2001 at the La Bombonera stadium.

"May this party never end. May this love you have for me never end," Maradona said.

You can watch it below.

A beautiful tribute to a truly incredible player.

Maradona would no doubt have been watching Argentina with interest in this summer's tournament.

Lionel Messi, who turns 34 later this month, is hoping to win his first major tournament with his national side.

He got Argentina off to a brilliant start as he curled home an exquisite first half free-kick.

But Argentine were denied all three points as Eduardo Vargas' goal 12 minutes after half-time meant the two sides shared the spoils.

Read More - Lionel Messi: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Messi was unhappy with Argentina's performance.

"We weren't calm, we didn't have control of the ball," Messi said, per the National News.

Dean Jones gives EXCLUSIVE interview on The Football Terrace: Sancho latest, Hakimi to Chelsea, Martial's Man United exit and MORE!

While Lionel Scaloni said his side did enough to win on the evening.

"We deserved to win but in the end we drew. In any case, it's only the start of a very tough tournament," said Scaloni.

"I would be worried if the team wasn't creating chances. The important thing is we are, we're getting lots of players in the box. And it will go in."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News