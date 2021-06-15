Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Leon Edwards has spoken about the advice that Nate Diaz gave him following his victory at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona.

Edwards' stock has risen massively after he comfortably outclassed the Stockton fighter over the course of five rounds. The final scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 49-46.

Fighting out of the red corner in matching black trunks with red stripes, Edwards' physical superiority was evident right from the start.

Both fighters traded jabs throughout the fight, but Edwards landed the bigger shots, both upstairs and downstairs, and opened up several nasty cuts on Diaz's head.

At the start of the fifth round, however, Edwards appeared to be rather sluggish, and this lethargy almost proved to be his undoing when Diaz had him in trouble as the round drew to a close.

Fortunately for Edwards, he somehow managed to keep his wits about him, and came away with the well-deserved victory.

What did Nate Diaz say to Leon Edwards?

Since then, the 29-year-old has been busy celebrating the hard-earned spoils of war by partying the night away on the streets of Las Vegas.

And he recently revealed how he was given some advice by Diaz when the two shared a moment inside the cage.

Edwards, who had spoken about his admiration for Diaz in the build-up to the fight, said the 36-year-old American had told him to forget about the critics.

"Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these m------------ tell you ain’t s--- name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that," Edwards wrote on Twitter.

Has Leon Edwards done enough to earn a title shot?

Speaking after the fight, Edwards also said that he felt he had done enough to earn a rematch with Kamaru Usman.

“I feel I should be next in line for the title shot. That’s nine-in-a-row or 10-in-a-row. No one else is doing what I’m doing.

"I offered to fight everybody: Khamzat [Chimaev], [Nate] Diaz, Belal [Muhammad]. These guys aren’t in the top 10. I’m the only one saying, ‘Yes.’

"Everyone else is, like, b------- and sitting out and complaining. I’m the one that’s showing up, beating, and fighting these tough guys. I feel I deserve the next shot, for sure.”

UFC welterweight champion Usman, however, was quick to respond.

He said: "That don't help you. I guess no one deserves it."

Who should Leon Edwards fight next?

With Usman seemingly out of the picture for the time being, Edwards may find himself short of options when it comes to finding his next opponent.

In this case, the winner of Gilbert Burns vs Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson may well be the right path. Another convincing win over either opponent would almost certainly place him in line for the UFC welterweight title, following whatever happens with Usman and Colby Covington.

Another option would be to sit and wait on the sidelines for the right opportunity. However, as we all know, that choice may not be entirely up to him.

