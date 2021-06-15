Football Manager 2022: What leagues will be licensed?

Football Manager 2022 is giving segments of the gaming community something to look forward to - with the 2020/21 campaign now over.

All eyes have been fixated with proceedings at Euro 2020 and Copa America as teams from across their respective continents battle it out to determine who is the best national side in their part of the world.

Sports Interactive are well renowned for beautifully encapsulating the inner details of what it takes to be the head coach on the touchline, making all of the tough split decisions in the hope that those actions lead to victories and trophies.

As a result, the Football Manager series has become the leading management simulation game on the market, which has been running since 2005 and was recognised as a source for real-life football clubs to scout players (via Eurogamer).

With the last game making its way onto Xbox Series X/S, most gamers will be playing on PC and will most likely be available for mobile devices as well.

While information may still be limited regarding Football Manager 2022, news will inevitably break as the official launch date edges closer.

Read more: Football Manager 2022: Latest News, Release Date, Features, Wonderkids, Steam Key and More

Licensed Leagues

At this time, the list of licensed leagues has not been revealed by Sports Interactive. Based on what we saw from FM21, here are the tiers that we expect to be featured:

Australian A-League

Canadian Premier League

Danish Superliga

Dutch Eredivisie

Dutch Eerste Divisie

English Football League (EFL)

English National League

French Ligue 1

French Ligue 2

German Bundesliga

German 2. Bundesliga

German 3. Liga

Gibraltar National League

MLS

North Ireland Football League

Polish Ekstraklasa

Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL)

South Korea K League 1

South Korea K League 2

Welsh Cymru Premier, North & South

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News