Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in Liverpool's history.

The Egyptian winger has been absolutely incredible since singing for the Premier League giants in 2017.

He's racked up 203 appearances in his four seasons with the club, scoring a ridiculous 125 goals and recording 47 assists.

The 29-year-old's brilliance has helped Liverpool become one of the world's best clubs once again.

He's helped Liverpool to four trophies during his spell, including the Premier League and Champions League title.

However, not everyone thought Salah was going to be a success at the Reds.

Liverpool were mocked by many football fans when they paid £34m for Salah's services four years ago.

We've taken a look at some of the replies when Sky Sports announced he had signed for the club and some of them look very awkward now. View them below...

No one would have expected Salah to have the impact that he has done at Liverpool.

But, four years on, these comments have aged extremely badly.

Salah has been incredible for Liverpool but there's been constant speculation that he may depart the club.

The 29-year-old was asked about his future back in March and he hinted that he would be interested in a move to Spanish football.

When asked whether he is eager to try out Spanish football, Salah told MARCA, per Sky Sports: "I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not?

"No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day, yes.

"I hope to be doing the same thing that I've been doing in recent years. Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies...

"That's the most important thing for me."

It would be a huge blow if Salah were to leave Liverpool.

But, if he does depart, one thing is for sure: he's already cemented himself as a Liverpool legend and he will always be highly thought of by fans of the club.

