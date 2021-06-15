Birmingham City news: Update emerges regarding Alen Halilovic's Blues future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a renaissance during the closing stages of the previous campaign, Birmingham City will now be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer next season.

The 44-year-old has already made some alterations to his squad by deciding to part ways with six senior players who are set to leave the Blues when their contracts expire later this month.

One of the individuals at Birmingham who has yet to make a decision on his future is Alen Halilovic.

Signed by the Blues on a short-term deal last November, the 24-year-old went on to make 17 appearances in the Championship for the club.

Having illustrated glimpses of his talent, Halilovic was offered a new contract by Birmingham in May amid interest from a host of European clubs.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of June, an update has now emerged concerning the midfielder's future.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues are still in talks with Halilovic over the possibility of him staying at the club.

However, with a number of unnamed sides from Turkey, Italy and Spain reportedly tracking the midfielder's situation at Birmingham, Bowyer is facing an uphill battle to secure the services of Halilovic.

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian has ultimately failed to push on in recent years as his development was affected by an inability to force his way into Barcelona's senior side following his switch to the Camp Nou in 2014.

Having played for six different sides since leaving the Blaugrana five years ago, Halilovic could be on the move again next month if he opts against signing a new deal with the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Considering that Bowyer is clearly a fan of Halilovic, it will be intriguing to see whether he can convince the midfielder to commit his future to the club in the coming weeks.

Any potential deal may depend on whether the Blues are willing to guarantee the midfielder regular first-team football next season as he was used as a substitute in eight of his 17 appearances during the previous campaign.

Whilst Halilovic's lack of consistency resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.40 in the Championship, he did manage to complete 1.4 dribbles per match which was the joint-best figure recorded by a Blues player.

In order to keep his career on track, it could be argued that the midfielder needs to stay at a club for a prolonged period and thus he ought to consider signing a deal with Birmingham who are willing to give him the opportunity to prove his worth.

