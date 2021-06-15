Ryan Garcia has showed off his insane hand speed and head movement in his latest social media post ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing comeback.

After beating Luke Campbell in January, 'King Ry' put the entire lightweight division on notice.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) hasn't been seen in the ring since then, citing an ongoing struggle with his mental health, but has recently resumed training with head trainer Eddy Reynoso as he eyes a return to the ring this summer.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Garcia showcased all of his skills as he sent a timely reminder of his obvious talents.

It's the kind of skill that even Canelo Alvarez himself would be proud of.

Garcia, who was born in Victorville, California, also showed off his new tattoos after his recent trip to Florida to watch Logan Paul take on Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He spent a few days enjoying the Southeastern sun with his family and friends Jake Paul, FaZe Banks and Mike Majlak.

The Flash returned to San Diego, Calif. last weekend, just days before Teofimo Lopez Jr defends his titles against George Kambosos Jr - meaning he will most likely be keeping a close eye on proceedings as the fight unfolds.

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

Posting the video on Instagram, Garcia followed that up with another post which included the accompanying caption: "I’m charged up. I feel so much [better].

"Right now, I’m just ready to get back in the ring.

"Anxiety tried to kill me f--- that LETS GOO [sic]."

Fans have been quick to comment on his previous post, including one user who commented "looking sharp, clean and powerful!"

While a second added: "Left looking a bit slappy. Calzaghe slap."

A third stated: "Let's get it! Never lost it."

While another simply put: "W."

Following the clash with Campbell, Garcia said: "I really want to be a man of my word.

"I really want to fight Tank. I know people are worried about that one, but I'm ready for you.

"This fight, I fought an Olympic gold medallist. Pound-for-pound at the time, Lomachenko couldn't stop him. Linares dropped him, but couldn't finish him. I showed today that I'm special."

He added: "Devin Haney, he is going to be that opponent of course, I want to fight him. I want to fight Tank first, of course.

"But it is what it is. If we can make Devin, let's make Devin. Why not, let's go."

Rumours have been circling that Garcia could end up fighting Jorge Linares next instead.

Read more: Canelo Alvarez next fight: Mexican in talks to face Caleb Plant in September

News Now - Sport News