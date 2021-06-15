Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo made yet more history on Tuesday evening.

The 36-year-old was in Portugal's starting lineup for their Euro 2020 opener against Hungary in Budapest.

Portugal were the dominant team throughout but struggled to find a way past Péter Gulácsi.

Hungary's resolve was finally broken when Raphaël Guerreiro's effort deflected off a Hungary player and into the net.

Portugal were given a golden opportunity to double their lead minutes later when Rafa was bundled over inside the box.

Ronaldo stepped up and he would make no mistake from 12 yards as he powered his spot-kick into the net.

That was Ronaldo's 10th goal in European Championships. With that strike, he has become the lading goal scorer in the competitions history.

He made it 11 in stoppage time. The Juventus striker showed great composure inside the box to go past the goalkeeper and then convert into an empty net.

This man is just incredible. What a player.

More to follow...

