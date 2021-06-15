Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds weighing up swoop for Brighton attacker Ryan Longman

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to put their inconsistent 2020/21 campaign behind them this summer by drafting in a host of new players during the transfer window.

Having witnessed his side struggle to break teams down in the Championship, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Chris Hughton decides to prioritise bolstering his attacking options in the coming months.

Whilst Forest could potentially seek solace in the free-agent market, they may also be tempted to splash the cash on a player who produced a number of impressive displays in the third-tier last season.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are reportedly plotting a swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Ryan Longman.

The 20-year-old, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium, spent the previous campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

Used as a winger as well as a centre-forward by the Dons, Longman netted nine goals in all competitions and provided his team-mates with five assists as the club narrowly avoided relegation to League Two.

Since being handed his debut by Brighton in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the League Cup in 2019, Longman has failed to make any further inroads on the club's starting eleven.

Currently behind the likes of Leandro Trossard and Aaron Connolly in the pecking order at the Amex Stadium, the attacker may be tempted to call time on his spell with the Seagulls this summer if manager Graham Potter is unable to guarantee regular first-team football next season.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Forest are no longer able to call upon the services of Sammy Ameobi and Anthony Knockaert following their recent departures, they may be in the market for a player who is capable of playing in a wide role.

Therefore, it is hardly a shock that they are being linked with a swoop for Longman who managed to reach double figures in terms of goal contributions in the third-tier last season.

Whilst the Brighton man's struggle for consistency resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.66 during his time at Wimbledon, he did rank in the top-five at the club for key passes per match (1), successful dribbles (0.9 per match) and shots per game (2).

With there being plenty of time left in his career to develop into a classy operator, Longman may benefit from the guidance of Hughton who knows exactly what it takes to get the best out of a player at this level.

Providing that Forest can convince the attacker to make the move to the East Midlands, it could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by the club if Longman hits the ground running in the Championship.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News