Tottenham transfer gossip: Spurs eye £34.4m big-game player

Tottenham are keen on signing Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joaquin Correa?

Correa has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham all reportedly tracking him.

Lazio have not made a decision yet on whether to sell him, as they are waiting to hear the view of their new manager, Maurizio Sarri, on the player.

How much would Correa cost?

The 26-year-old still has three years left on his contract at the Serie A club, and it is understood that Lazio will demand €40m (£34.4m) if they opt to let him go.

However, this differs from Tottenham's valuation of the player as they are currently only willing to pay half this amount, according to Gazzetta's report.

Interestingly, Transfermarkt feel that Correa is currently worth £27m, somewhere in between the valuations of the two clubs, suggesting that a compromise may be necessary to get a deal across the line.

Is Correa a big-game player?

He certainly is.

Correa netted eight goals in Serie A this term, hardly an eye-catching number for a player of his quality. However, it was the timing of his goals that deserves further attention.

The Argentine forward scored four goals in three games against Juventus, Atalanta and AC Milan in 2020/21, with all three of those teams going on to finish inside the top four. Correa's strikes were decisive against the latter two clubs as they came in victories for Lazio.

Going back even further, he also played a vital role in Lazio's Coppa Italia triumph in 2019, scoring in the semi-final and the final. He has demonstrated his ability over a prolonged period of time to show up in the biggest matches.

Could Correa's arrival fix a big problem for Spurs?

Tottenham's new managing director Fabio Paratici may be able to fix a major problem for Spurs for less than £35m if he can tempt Correa over to north London.

The club finished seventh in the league this year, and only won three of the 12 games that they played against the teams that finished above them, while losing on seven occasions.

Spurs' inability to produce the goods in the big games has also hindered their push for silverware in recent years as they have lost their last four finals without scoring a goal.

If they want to end their trophyless run which dates back to 2008, Tottenham need to bring in a player who will step up for them in the big moments, and Correa has shown at Lazio that he can deliver when it matters most.

Paratici will want to get Spurs moving in the right direction again during his first transfer window in his new role and bringing in a player who can address their shortcomings in big games would help him do exactly that.

