Leeds latest news: Barry Douglas in transfer talks with Bristol City

Marcelo Bielsa came to the conclusion that Barry Douglas was not a Premier League-level player as the Scotland international prepares to leave Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

With Douglas entering the final days of his contract at Elland Road, Championship side Bristol City are thought to have opened talks about a move to Ashton Gate.

Journalist Kristof Terreur tells The Football Terrace that Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Leeds within the last year...

Indeed, the 31-year-old had been farmed out on loan to Blackburn Rovers following Leeds' promotion to the Premier League for the 2020/21 campaign, making only 15 appearances during their Championship-winning season the year before.

It was a similar story for Douglas with Wolverhampton Wanderers who sold him to Leeds in the summer of 2018 after they were promoted to the top tier of English football.

How many assists did Douglas get for Leeds?

During his final year with Wolves, the former Dundee United youngster recorded an impressive 14 assists in 39 league appearances.

With that sort of record, Douglas was a big signing for Leeds heading into the season 2018/19 season under Bielsa, arriving as the Argentine's first permanent addition.

However, he failed to match the sort of exploits he showed with Wolves, recording only five assists in his first season and none in his second, while also seeing his key pass per game average drop from 1.8 at Molineux to 1.4 and then 0.7 during his two seasons with Leeds (via WhoScored).

Injured in April 2019, Douglas only made 14 appearances for the club as the likes of Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski usurped him at left-back.

Do Leeds want to sign a new left-back?

With Alioski's future up in the air, director of football Victor Orta was claimed to have been speaking with a potential target at left-back by the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this month.

Even amid their search to bring in a new option there, the club still reportedly want to keep Alioski at Elland Road.

1 of 15 Who did Leeds lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Everton

What has Orta said about Douglas before?

Writing on Leeds' official website in an open letter to the player in October 2020, Orta waxed lyrical about Douglas.

"You are a positive influence," he wrote.

"I have seen first-hand how you have taken the younger players in the squad under your wing and given them important advice and it is clear to everybody that you are very popular amongst the senior players at the club."

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News