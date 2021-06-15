Daily Digest: Spain announces plans for new professional football league

In today's news: Spain announces revamp of Primera Iberdrola, Leeds Rhinos take the final spot in the Netball Superleague semi-finals and Simone Biles features on the cover of latest Glamour magazine.

Primera Iberdrola to turn fully professional

Spain has released details to make the Primera Iberdrola, the country's top women's football league, a fully professional competition as of next season.

The division is set to be revamped, taking on a new name and new structure. The Liga Ellas, as it will be henceforth named, will consist of 16 teams 'who can jointly organise their competition and can generate their income by for example selling television rights'.

Liga Ellas will be the first ever fully professional league in the history of the women's game.

David Aganzo, the president of the Spanish player union AFE and Board Member of FIFPRO said: "We have broken a barrier for equality."

Leeds Rhinos into Superleague semi-finals

Leeds Rhinos have secured the final spot in this year's Netball Superleague Finals stage, despite being forced to postpone their last two matches.

Dan Ryan's side reported a positive case of coronavirus, but due to a league rule, they will receive the same result they achieved against London Pulse and Celtic Dragons in the reverse fixtures earlier this term. Rhinos earned 40-38 and 65-35 victories respectively, which gives them two wins to round off the season.

The Leeds outfit will join Team Bath, Loughborough United, and Manchester Thunder in the final four.

Simone Biles shoots for Glamour

Simone Biles has featured on the latest cover of Glamour magazine, sporting the red, white and blue of her nation.

The 24-year-old, aka the greatest gymnast in history, looks stunning and powerful on the glossy front of the June release, but inside she gives a raw interview on mental health.

Biles discusses how her self-confidence plummeted during lockdown, despite having such a decorated career. The US native is the holder of four Olympic golds and 25 World Championship medals.

Caroline Seger sets new European record

Sweden captain Caroline Seger has set a new European record by becoming the most capped senior player ever with 215 for her country.

The 36-year-old has been representing Sweden for 16 years – she made her debut back in 2005 against Germany in the Algarve Cup. That year, she won the Sweden Breakthrough Player of the Year award and made the World Cup All-Star team in 2011.

Seger has guided her country to the semi-finals of the Euros and finished runners-up in the 2016 Olympics. She also helped Sweden finish with two bronze medals in the 2011 and 2019 World Cup.

Everton announce three summer departures

Everton have announced the departure of three senior players ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah leaves the Merseyside club after 16 years of service. She broke through the academy system in 2013, making her senior debut in blue in the Spring. The 25-year-old went on to make 46 appearances and scored 11 goals. The Liverpool native leaves the club upon the expiry of her contract.

Loanee signings Alisha Lehmann and Jill Scott have also returned to their parent clubs. Lehmann will make the trip back to East London to rejoin West Ham, while Scott prepares to represent Manchester City once again.

