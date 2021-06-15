Crystal Palace transfers: Eagles linked with former Premier League star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, as revealed by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ramsey?

The 30-year-old is expected to leave the Italian giants this summer, and a number of Premier League clubs have been named as potential suitors for him.

West Ham and Everton are linked with Ramsey, although the latter are currently focusing on appointing their next manager, while a stunning return to Arsenal could also be on the cards for the Welshman.

Palace are another club believed to be in the mix for his signature, and they could make their move after the transfer window officially opened last week.

What were Ramsey's stats in 2020/21?

The 64-cap international was limited to a bit-part role this year with Juventus, as he featured in just 22 league games. He did chip in with seven goal contributions, including five assists, when he did play, but he struggled to consistently hold down a place in the side.

As per WhoScored, Ramsey produced 1.4 key passes per game in Serie A in 2020/21 - only Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala and Dejan Kulusevski (all 1.5) bettered this number for Juventus, highlighting how Ramsey can still be a creative influence.

However, the experienced midfielder failed to play in any of the team's last five league games, indicating that his time at the club may be up.

What did Pirlo say about Ramsey?

Arguably Ramsey's best period in a Juventus shirt this term came around the turn of the year when he was playing regularly under Andrea Pirlo. Speaking back in January, Pirlo hailed Ramsey's qualities as a player.

As quoted by The Sun, he said of Ramsey: "When he’s in good shape, Aaron is a very important player.

"He’s intelligent, he knows which positions to find on the pitch.

"Unfortunately, he had so many problems in recent years that he needs a lot of rest between games."

Could signing Ramsey leave Palace's next boss with a big issue to deal with?

As Pirlo alluded to, Ramsey has had his fair share of fitness issues during his time at Juventus, and that could be a concern for Palace's next boss.

According to Transfermarkt, he has missed nine games due to his condition this season, with consistent injury setbacks stunting his development.

Furthermore, when Ramsey played in the Premier League before, he never managed to make 30 top-flight starts in a season for Arsenal, showing how injuries have troubled him throughout his career.

If Palace were to buy Ramsey, they would likely be getting a player on big wages - he reportedly earns €7.5m (£6.5m) per year - and given his reputation, Palace's next boss would want to get Ramsey out on the pitch as much as possible.

However, Ramsey's body has struggled to cope in recent years, and it seems that could be a recurring problem at Selhurst Park as well. This would leave the side's next coach in the unenviable position of having a high-quality, expensive player in his squad who is regularly spending time on the treatment table, and therefore offering very little to the team.

