Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Tuesday by scoring a record-breaking 10th goal in European Championship finals history.

The Portuguese legend, playing at his fifth Euro finals, overtook Michel Platini’s tally of nine goals with a penalty against Hungary.

Ronaldo then scored his 11th goal in Euro finals shortly afterwards, rounding Peter Gulacsi before tapping into an empty net.

The 36-year-old is currently the joint-leading goalscorer at Euro 2020 alongside Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who netted a brace against Russia.

However, Ronaldo will feel that he should have left the Puskas Arena in Budapest with the match ball.

Ronaldo could have scored a hat-trick vs Hungary

He produced an uncharacteristic miss from close-range on the stroke of half-time. It looked a certain goal when the ball fell kindly to him inside the six-yard box but he skied over the crossbar.

Diogo Jota opts not to pass to Cristiano Ronaldo

And earlier in the half, Diogo Jota spurned a golden opportunity to play in an unmarked Ronaldo but decided to shoot at goal instead.

Had the Liverpool forward rolled in Ronaldo, there’s every chance that Portugal would have gone into half-time at least 1-0 up.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo angry with Diogo Jota in the tunnel?

Was Cristiano still angry with Jota at half-time? Many football fans on social media certainly think so.

A clip from the tunnel has emerged showing Ronaldo looking behind him, spotting Jota and then shaking his head.

Watch the footage here…

It’s possible that Ronaldo, no doubt annoyed with himself for missing that glorious opportunity in the first half, was simply getting himself focused.

But let’s check out some of the reaction on Twitter…

Portugal won't fear any team with Ronaldo in this form

Ronaldo went on to inspire Portugal to a 3-0 victory and the 2016 European champions will now fancy their chances of qualifying from a challenging Group F.

Portugal face Germany in their second group match on Saturday before taking on World Cup winners France four days later.

With Ronaldo in this type of form, though, it’s safe to say they won’t fear anybody.

