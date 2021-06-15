Tottenham transfer news: No Serge Aurier move imminent but club would sell

Serge Aurier is not set to join Paris Saint-Germain imminently but Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let him go this summer, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Football Insider had claimed a return to the French capital, where he played for two years before moving to Spurs, was close.

However, according to this report, such a move is by no means imminent although the club would be willing to sell the 28-year-old should a suitable offer arrive.

For his part, Aurier is believed to want to move back to PSG.

Should Spurs sell Aurier?

Given money is believed to be tight at Spurs ahead of the transfer window, selling Aurier looks like a sensible way of raising at least some funds.

While he did lead the way for tackles per game in the Premier League last season (2.9, via WhoScored), the Ivorian endured yet more criticism for some of his defending and, at this stage of his contract, this summer represents the last genuine chance to command a big fee for him.

With the player himself reportedly keen on a move away and more defensive reinforcement targeted ahead of next season, moving him on now seems logical.

Are Spurs looking to sign a new right-back?

The report also suggests Spurs will quickly look to sign a new full-back should Aurier despite the signing of Matt Doherty in the delayed summer transfer window in 2020.

Former manager Jose Mourinho was reported to have doubts about the Republic of Ireland international by ESPN earlier this year amid links with the likes of Norwich City's Max Aarons.

What has Aurier said about a move back to PSG?

Speaking to reporters in December 2020, Aurier talked up how much he enjoyed life in Paris and suggested he would never reject an offer to return.

“When I say PSG is the club close to my heart, I don’t want journalists to say, ‘He can’t say that!’", he said (via The Sun).

"But of course I will answer.

“It’s the club I’ve loved the most out of all the clubs I’ve played for.

“Paris is where I turned into a man, as a professional, where I discovered myself more. That’s where I enjoyed myself the most.

“When I was a youngster at Lens, Paris was the club of my heart.

“One day, it would be no problem at all to go back, with pleasure. I will never turn down an offer from Paris, that is absolutely certain."

