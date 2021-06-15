Celtic transfer news: Talk over potential move for Aaron Mooy emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could make a move for Australia international Aaron Mooy, according to The World's Game.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The report suggests that there has already been 'talk' in Shanghai about a potential approach from Celtic and, in that event, Shanghai SIPG aren't likely to play hardball.

Patrick Schick nets INCREDIBLE goal against Scotland - check out the reaction on The Football Terrace!

Indeed, while Mooy's salary with the Chinese Super League could prove difficult for Celtic to match, a transfer fee would reportedly be manageable for the Scottish giants.

How much does Mooy earn in China?

Upon moving to China in August 2020, The Athletic revealed Mooy's contract sees him earn £3m per year having previously been paid £60k-per-week by Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

In May, sources close to Celtic told GIVEMESPORT that there had been mixed messages from the top of the club as to how much investment would be put into new recruits this summer, making the idea of matching that kind of salary seem somewhat unlikely at this stage.

Do Celtic need to sign a new midfielder?

With Oliver Ntcham reportedly close to a move to AEK Athens, Ryan Christie able to talk to foreign clubs in January 2022 and Mohammed Elyonoussi due to return to parent club Southampton, attacking midfield does look like an area in which Celtic need to strengthen.

During two of his three seasons in the Premier League with both Brighton and Huddersfield (two teams who generally struggled towards the bottom of the league) Mooy averaged over a shot per game from central midfield (via WhoScored) and his record of 1.4 in China would see him rank highly in the Celtic squad.

While translating averages across countries and playing styles is by far from an exact science, only Christie, David Turnbull and Callum McGregor produced more when taking the club's current central midfielders into account.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

What has Mooy said about Postecoglou?

Speaking after being dropped by Postecoglou in October 2017 for the Australia national team, Mooy revealed he was angry but respected the manager's decision.

“You’ve just got to get on with it, I don’t make the decisions,” he said (via Fox Sports).

“I have to try my best when I play. Of course I was angry I wasn’t playing but every player should be angry if they’re not."

Interestingly, he also revealed that the 55-year-old coach had tried out a new tactic he hadn't seen before during their World Cup qualifier against Syria.

“The formation was a different today, three No.10s and one sitter.

“I hadn’t seen it either, but it was the boss’s idea and we all believe in it and go with it."

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News