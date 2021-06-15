Leeds transfer news: Kalvin Phillips unlikely to be sold this summer

Leeds United are unlikely to sell Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to Leeds Live.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

With Phillips seriously impressing for England during their win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and even Real Madrid have been linked with a move.

Journalist Kristof Terreur tells The Football Terrace that Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Leeds within the last year...

However, the report suggests that interest from the Premier League sides isn't likely to be more much than 'paper talk' at this point.

Could Real Madrid afford Kalvin Phillips?

La Defensa Central claimed the Leeds star had a €30m market value which roughly equates to £25.8m.

Still, the Leeds Live report suggests the Yorkshire giants value their academy graduate at a much higher figure than that given there appears to be little need to sell and Phillips is under contract until the summer of 2024.

Indeed, Madrid's financial situation was described as 'dire' by The Athletic back in January, so it does seem unlikely to imagine they'll have the resources to sign him this summer.

What have the press said about Phillips?

Following his performance against Croatia, footballing media from across the globe have moved to heap praise on Phillips.

Gazzetta dello Sport hailed the 25-year-old and rated him as 7/10 while waxing lyrical about his assist for Raheem Sterling (via Leeds Live) and Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuw referred to him 'De Pirlo van Yorkshire'.

How well has Phillips played for England?

Across the players to have featured in the European Championships prior to this evening's football, Phillips has averaged the highest number of goal-creating actions per 90 minutes (2, via FBREF).

The Leeds star was also England's best presser in their opening win (winning the position 10 times from 39 actions) while also winning both of his tackles.

Phillips also ranks amongst the leading players in the tournament for successful dribbles, assists, shots on target and through balls.

Granted, England have only played once but Phillips is clearly making a huge impact on one of the biggest stages in the game.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Leeds won? 3 4 2 5

What has Phillips said about staying at Leeds?

Speaking to The Times in 2019, Phillips revealed he had spoken to director of football about leaving after initially missing out on promotion but was committed to the club he had grown up with.

"There was Premier League football there and money there that I’d never, ever seen before in my life," he said.

"If I do make this move, I’ll look after my family and the heartache of not making promotion was just devastating.

"Do I really want to leave on this note? Do I really want to leave without doing anything with Leeds? I have loads of Leeds family, so they were getting stuck into me, saying, 'You’d better not leave.'

"Everything was going through my head.

“This is my club. I’ve been at Leeds since I was 14, been through so many bad times and then to see the good times is something I will treasure forever."

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News