France took the lead against Germany in one of Euro 2020’s most mouth-watering group-stage fixtures on Tuesday night.

Mats Hummels, recalled to Germany’s squad for this summer’s European Championships, inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

However, the goal was created thanks to a sumptuous pass from midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United star, who helped France lift the World Cup three years ago, played a wonderful pass with the outside of his boot right into the path of left-back Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez then rifled the ball across goal, leading to Hummels accidentally giving Les Bleus the lead.

You can watch Pogba’s moment of magic here…

What a pass that is!

You won’t see many better passes all summer.

Hummels' own goal was the difference between the two sides at the half-time interval.

With Group F rivals Portugal beating Hungary 3-0 earlier in the day, thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, both nations knew they could ill-afford to lose this match.

But it was France, the pre-tournament favourites, who looked the better of the two sides during the opening 45 minutes.

