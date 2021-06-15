There were crazy scenes before the eagerly anticipated clash between France and Germany on Tuesday evening.

The two football giants are playing in their Euro 2020 opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The game was moments away from kicking off when a parachutist managed to make their way onto the pitch.

It all nearly ended in disaster for the pitch invader as they got caught in the spider cam and nearly flew into the crowd.

Fortunately, the parachutist missed colliding with the crowd by a matter of inches before settling on the pitch.

A few Germany players, including Antonio Rudiger, then went over to check if the protester was alright.

The moment was caught on camera by broadcast journalist Max Merrill and you can view it below.

"Can't believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok!" Merrill wrote.

Another angle has also emerged...

The protester was removed from the pitch and the game kicked off on time.

France would go on to take the lead in the 20th minute of the Group F clash.

Paul Pogba found Lucas Hernandez inside the box with a beautiful pass with the outside of his foot.

The French left-back's cross was then turned into his own net by the unfortunate Mats Hummels.

