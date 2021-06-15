West Ham transfer news: Premier League star wants Irons move this summer

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is keen on a move to West Ham this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tarkowski?

It was revealed over the weekend that the Hammers are interested in signing Tarkowski in the current transfer window, and it has now been reported that the 28-year-old would welcome the opportunity to move to the capital.

Burnley are understood to be in talks with Stoke's Nathan Collins as a potential replacement for Tarkowski, suggesting that they could be open to selling the experienced defender prior to next season getting underway.

What were Tarkowski's stats in 2020/21?

After missing the opening two league games of the season with a toe injury, Tarkowski went on to play every minute of the next 36 Premier League games in 2020/21.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 1 centre-back was a dominant presence in the air, winning 4.6 aerial duels per game when in league action. Tomas Soucek (6.2) was the only West Ham player to win more aerial duels than Tarkowski.

The England international is perfectly capable when the ball is on the ground as well, as he made 66 tackles this term - once again, Soucek (78) was the only Iron to better this number.

Have West Ham shown interest in Tarkowski before?

Last summer, West Ham appeared desperate to sign Tarkowski, as they made three bids to try to bring him over to the London Stadium.

Their highest offer for Tarkowski, who currently earns £50,000-a-week, was believed to be in the region of £30m, but this was knocked back by Burnley.

West Ham's failure to sign Tarkowski arguably had a detrimental effect on the team, as they started the season slowly, slipping to back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Is this David Moyes' best chance to sign Tarkowski?

Potentially. It seems that everything is coming together to give Moyes the best opportunity to finally land his man.

Looking at it from Burnley's perspective, they are already lining up a replacement, and Tarkowski only has a year left on his contract, indicating that this summer could be the perfect time for them to cash in on him. Furthermore, Tarkowski reportedly wants to join the Hammers, so it makes sense for them to allow him to go, rather than risk keeping an unhappy player on their books.

Meanwhile, from West Ham's point of view, they may fancy their chances of signing Tarkowski for a cheaper fee than last year given that his contract is now winding down.

The timing seems to be right for both parties, and the player himself has seemingly made his mind up, suggesting that West Ham could be closing in on signing their long-term target ahead of the 2021/22 season.

