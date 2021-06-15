Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Germany and France met in Munich for their Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday evening.

Les Bleus took the lead in the 20th minute.

Paul Pogba found Lucas Hernandez inside the box with a delicious ball and the left-back's cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Mats Hummels.

There were no further goals as France held a one-goal lead going into the break.

There was a strange incident involving Antonio Rudiger and Paul Pogba just before half-time.

Pogba appeared to scream out in pain with Rudiger marking him closely.

The Man United man appealed to the referees but his protests were in vain as no action was taken.

Many football fans think that Rudiger actually bit Pogba. You can view the moment below.

And view some of the reaction below...

It isn't clear cut whether he actually bit his opponent. But it's something that will certainly be looked at after the game.

Rudiger may find himself in hot water. It will be interesting to see whether any action is taken.

The moment was discussed by Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright on ITV Sport.

Keane said: “I think it was more of a nibble than a bite. It wasn’t a proper bite but a silly thing to do."

While Wright added: "If he's [Rudiger] bit him [Pogba] there, he's going to flinch isn't he? He hasn't flinched at all. I don't know what;s happened there. I can't see it."

