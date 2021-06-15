Arsenal need to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were once perennial top four finishers in the Premier League but they have failed to finish in the Champions League spots since 2016.

They endured a particularly poor 2020/21 season, with Mikel Arteta's side stumbling to an eighth place finish.

They are yet to make a signing this summer but they have cast their eye on Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal are believed to have had an opening bid for the 21-year-old rejected.

But, according to Dean Jones, Arsenal will not be deterred.

What is the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Jones appeared on The Football Terrace on Tuesday where he revealed that Arsenal will make a second bid for Lokonga.

He said: "I think they will [make another bid]. From what I've been told, this will progress. It's only an initial negotiation that landed there. There is an expectation that it will probably happen [another bid]."

How did Lokonga perform this season?

Lokonga had a superb season in the Jupiler Pro League with Anderlecht.

The midfielder played 37 times for the club in 2020/21, scoring three times.

According to statistics collected by WhoScored.com, Lokonga recorded an average rating of 7.08/10 and was Anderlecht's second best player during the campaign.

His form saw him called up to the Belgian national side in March, although he is yet to make an appearance for his country.

What else did Jones say?

Jones expects Arsenal to sign not one but two centre-midfielders this summer.

He added: "Arsenal have known about Lokonga for a little while now. I think it's one of those where you're never really sure when you're going to need to pursue one of these types of talents. But they are pushing ahead of that earlier than they would have expected.

"Two midfielders is realistic for Arsenal this transfer window. They need to strengthen in that area."

